Did You Hear About Terry Chamberland? (photos)

Sheffield Kiwanis held their Installation of Officers dinner this past Saturday evening in Great Barrington and while many individuals received awards for their service, one individual received the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2018 along with the Citation from the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts which was presented by State Representative Smitty Pignatelli. This year's individual who received both awards was Terry Chamberland.

Terry is a lifelong resident of our community graduating from Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington then from North Adams State College (presently MCLA). Terry is a 42 member of the Great Barrington Fire Department, currently ranked at Deputy Chief. He has also held titles such as Hope Fire Company Secretary and Treasurer as well as Great Barrington Fire Fighters Association Treasurer for the last 22 years. He also currently serves on several committees and is the Chairman of the annual Main Street Car show and the Turkey Roll.

Terry has been involved in youth sports in our community since his kids were very young. He has directed the youth Girls Softball League for over 20 years while coaching house and travel teams for the league. Terry has also been involved with the Golden Knights Basketball Program since 1994. He has been co-director, house league organizer, Tournament Coordinator, and coach. His involvement in sports spanned past the youth leagues as he was involved with the Monument Mountain Softball Booster Club for eight years and is still involved with the high school basketball programs where he has been operating the 30 second shot clock since 2007.

Terry is also involved in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. He started this as a chaperone for the Monument Key Club at the Relay and has since become a member for various relay teams over the years. In addition, he volunteers at St. Peter's church as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher. In the summer season, Terry is the Secretary and Treasurer for the Men's Twilight Golf League and has been doing that since 1986. These are just a few examples of the service and commitment Terry brings to the community.

Terry is able to to get so much accomplished and fill these various roles due to the support of the most important part of his life - his wonderful wife of 38+ years, Robin and their four adult children. Thanks to Terry and his family, the community shines much brighter.

(Thanks to Tricia Storti for providing the background information for this article)