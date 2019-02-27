Among the films and series that will premiere on Disney+ , the company’s upcoming streaming service, is a show all about the bad guys.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Disney is working a series titled Book of Enchantment that will essentially “flip the script” on ABC’s Once Upon a Time , which put numerous fairy tale characters into a shared universe. This new series will focus on various Disney villains:

Disney+ is prepping a Book of Enchantment TV series based on the Mouse House’s iconic villains. Adapted from author Serena Valentino’s book series spotlighting Disney villains like The Beast, Ursula and the witch from Snow White, Michael Seitzman (Quantico, Code Black) will pen the script for the drama, which has been in the works for months. Seitzman will also produce via his ABC Studios-based Maniac Productions, which he runs with Christina Davis. The project hails from ABC Signature Studios.

Other Disney+ series announced to date include The Mandalorian , a Star Wars show overseen by Jon Favreau, a Rogue One spinoff series about Diego Luna’s character from that film, a new High School Musical , a High Fidelity show based on the novel and film, and a Loki show about Marvel’s most beloved villain. Maybe he can crossover into Book of Enchantment at some point; I feel like those characters would have a lot in common. Disney+ is expected to launch in late 2019.