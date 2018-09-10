Attention future culinary artists of Berkshire County!

If you ever wanted to showcase your skills for a massive television audience, you will have your chance later on this week. The popular FOX tv show MasterChef, hosted by renowned chef and personality Gordon Ramsay, is holding an open casting call in Boston this Saturday. It will take place at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf, 296 State Street, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For those who are not at an expert in the kitchen, that shouldn't deter you from auditioning for the show if you can bring life to the program.

"Don’t be intimidated by the skill level you see on TV, no one walks in a MasterChef," FOX representatives said. "We are looking for fun personalities, a passion for cooking, and a solid foundation to build upon."

Before you can audition, and drive two and a half hours to the casting call, you must pre-register -- which you can do right here.

Upon arriving to the audition, bring your completed application , or they will provide one for you in line, and a dish to "impress" those making the selections.

As far as guidelines for those who can, or can not, audition, here they are:

You must be 18 years or older on January 4th, 2019. You must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States. You cannot currently work as a professional chef and you cannot have ever worked as a professional chef. Your main source of income cannot come from preparing and cooking fresh food in a professional environment (restaurants, hotels, canteens, catering, etc).

There you have it! We hope to hear the great news that some of the participants of Season 10 of MasterChef come from right here in the Berkshires.