Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Had an Affair With Aubrey O’Day

As Donald Trump continues to fend off cheating rumors , his son, too, is facing his own set of extramarital allegations.

A new report from Perez Hilton claims Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with Danity Kane alum Aubrey O'Day . Undisclosed sources alleged to the outlet that the businessman began a relationship with O'Day following her appearance on Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, telling the singer he and his wife, Vanessa Trump, were separating.

"Don Jr was very aggressive, pursuing her, telling her he loved her and that he wanted to be with her," a source claimed.

The news comes just days after Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce from Trump Jr. in a Manhattan court. The two were married for 12 years and share five children.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement , per The New York Times . “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Afterward, a model named Melissa Stetten tweeted screenshots of Twitter messages from Trump Jr. reportedly sent in November 2011, just one month after Vanessa gave birth to their son Tristan.

"Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke),” Stetten wrote .

She also shared screenshots of several public Twitter mentions Trump Jr. had sent her, including comments like "Stop that!!! I am a happily married man ;)"

Trump Jr. has yet to address Stetten's tweets or Perez Hilton 's report.