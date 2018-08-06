Double Shot Heat Advisory

We knew it was going to heat up over the next couple of days and the National Weather Service has officially posted two heat advisories over the next two days. The first heat advisory is today (Monday 8/6) from noon - 9:00 P.M. and the second advisory is in effect tomorrow (Tuesday 8/7) from noon - 9:00 P.M.

Here are all of the details, warnings, and suggestions to stay cool as posted by the National Weather Service :

Heat Advisory Location...The Lake George Saratoga Region, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Greater Capital District and Taconics of eastern New York, Bennington County and eastern Windham County in Vermont, Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Litchfield County in Connecticut.

* Heat Index Values...95 to 100 due to temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s and dewpoints in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

* Timing...Monday afternoon into early Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon into early Tuesday evening.

* Impacts...The combination of heat and high humidity may cause heat stress or other heat related illnesses particularly to those most vulnerable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.