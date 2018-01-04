Ellen Page and Emma Portner Are Married!

Surprise! Ellen Page is married!

The Flatliners actress and her now wife, Emma Portner, shared the happy news on Wednesday (January 3) via Instagram. "Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page captioned her photo, which shows both the women's hands, adorned with wedding bands, against a white background.

Portner shared the same photo , with the caption "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!"

The couple began posting pictures together over the summer. Portner works as a choreographer at the Broadway Dance Center. “Her performance and choreography appear in Justin Bieber’s ‘Life Is Worth Living’ video as well as on his Purpose World Tour,” her bio on the institution's website states.

Page came out as gay during a Human Rights Campaign event, giving a heartfelt speech in hopes that her experience would help other people struggling with their sexuality. She previously dated artist Samantha Thomas.