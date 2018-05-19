Elton John Performs ‘Your Song’ at Royal Wedding

After British Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle tied the knot today and became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Sir Elton John serenaded the happy couple at a luncheon reception hosted by the Queen.

John, who was a close friend of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana — with whom he worked to raise money and awareness for AIDS/HIV — performed four songs, including "Your Song" to a crowd of 600 guests at the lunchtime reception, according to TMZ. The song was released on John's self-titled 1970 debut album in the U.S. Ellie Goulding, who briefly dated Prince Harry, also performed "Your Song" when Harry's brother Prince William wed Kate Middleton in 2011.

At today's ceremony John also performed "Tiny Dancer," which includes the very appropriate phrase "L.A. lady," a nod to the bride, followed by "Circle of Life" and "I'm Still Standing." John's introduction was humorously theatrical, as he rose to the podium after the groom made a speech that concluded with "Does anyone here know how to play the piano?" After a "brief awkward silence," John got up and began his brief set.

Of his performance, Kensington Palace noted only that "Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family" in a statement.

John and his husband David Furnish were spotted earlier in attendance at the ceremony with John sporting a pair of round, pink sunglasses. Though John, who will launch an extended farewell tour this September, said back in January that "no one's been asked" to perform at the wedding, he did reschedule his May 18-19 concert dates due to unspecified "scheduling conflicts."

John performed a revised "Candle in the Wind" at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, and has remained close with the royal family. He was personally asked by Prince Harry to perform at his wedding.

"I could tell that he was totally in love," John said after seeing him in Sicily last summer. "He didn't really discuss much personally but he said 'I'm in love' and I thought 'good for you.' Both of those boys seem to be ecstatically happy and that's all you want people to be."