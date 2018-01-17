Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Post Pictures with Their Twin Babies

Enrique Iglesias and longtime girlfriend Anna Kournikova are parents, and they have pictures to prove it!

After being together for 16 years, the couple took that next step and started a family. Their twins were born a month ago, and on Tuesday (January 16) the Latin pop star and pro-tennis player shared the first photos on their Instagram accounts, each captioned "My sunshine," with the respective parent posing with one of the babies.

According to TMZ, Iglesias, 42, and Kournikova, 36, welcomed the twins — a boy and a girl — in December. The outlet reports the babies' names are Nicholas and Lucy, and that they were born in Miami.

Back in 2007, Iglesias told PEOPLE en Español that he thought Kournikova would be a great mother , saying: “I think she’d be the perfect mother, and I say it regardless of whether I’d be with her or not.”

Congratulations to the new family. We can't wait to see more photos of Lucy and Nicholas as they grow up!