In just a few months, we’ll be returning to the world of Jurassic Park with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , J.A. Bayona ’s entry into the timeless series about people running from dinosaurs that get bigger and bigger in each installment. The full trailer for Fallen Kingdom arrives on Thursday, but this morning we’re given a short sneak peek into the new movie, and it promises lots of the traditional running, screaming, and… volcanoes?

The teaser features two characters we’ve seen before: Chris Pratt ’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard ’s Claire Dearing sprinting for their lives across a field along with newcomer Justice Smith ’s character while dinosaurs come at them from all sides. But the dinosaurs aren’t chasing them — they’re running from the same thing the people are trying to escape from too. Fallen Kingdom will feature the Jurassic Park series’ very first volcano.

By now, we know that the JP movies stick to a certain formula: a bunch of people go to a secluded island on which everything seems to be great, until something goes wrong and it all goes south extremely fast. At the end of this teaser, the group of humans jumps behind a big tree trunk and hides behind one of those little spherical pods guests used to remotely travel around the failed Jurassic World. So, it looks like the gang is going back to Isla Nublar once again for this one.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22, 2018.