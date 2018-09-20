Everything You Need to Know About this Weekend’s Lenox Apple Squeeze

The Lenox Apple Squeeze is a huge annual community event which helps, officially, kick off the fall season in the Berkshires. It returns this weekend to Historic Downtown Lenox -- the 39h year of this and there will be plenty to enjoy for the whole family.

There will be hundreds of local vendors providing food, beverages and information, as well as a plethora of activities for people of all ages.

One of the highlights of the Lenox Apple Squeeze is live music. Here is the schedule of the bands and artists who will be performing this weekend:

Saturday

Sunday Strummers - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Whiskey City - 1-3 p.m.

Rev Tor - 3-5 p.m.

Sunday

Matchstick Architects - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Berkshire Bateria - 1-3 p.m.

As far as activities for the kids, Lilac Park will be the hub, sponsored by the Morris Elementary PTO. The Kids' Park will be open on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Yes, there will be a bounce house. In fact, the bounce house will stick around on Sunday -- which is new this year to the event -- between 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also supporting the Morris PTO will be a 5 mile/5K run, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, followed by a 1 mile fun run and walk which will take place at 9:30. Awards will follow at Lilac Park. You can register for the run right here.

Hope you all can check out the 39th annual Lenox Apple Squeeze this weekend. Additional information can be found on the event's official Facebook page.