The third season of Noah Hawley ’s FX Fargo seemed slightly less urgent than its predecessors; a telltale sign that Hawley might move onto other projects before any possible return. That said, a fourth season might arrive sooner than we thought, as FX says Hawley has a phenomenal idea that could arrive by 2019.

Even as FX has yet to declare an official renewal for the Minnesota murder yarn, network head John Landgraf told attendees of the TCA press tour that the series would almost surely return for a fourth season. Hawley may be busy with Legion Season 2 and sci-fi drama Pale Blue Dot for the future, but Landgraf expects that Season 4 could nonetheless produce fresh episodes by next year (via THR ):

It’s not gone. Noah Hawley has told us that he has an idea that excited me enormously for a fourth cycle of Fargo. The plan is to have that ready for 2019. I’m focused on what’s coming in 2018. The anticipation is there will be another cycle of Fargo in 2019.

Hawley seemed to walk back Landgraf’s optimism during the subsequent Legion panel, claiming “it’s still very much a question for me of making sure there’s something left to say with it.” Back in 2017, Hawley suggested any future Fargo season was likely at least three years away , and before that claimed Season 3 might be the last . In August, Landgraf claimed not to have heard any pitches from Hawley , though that seems to have changed.

It’s anyone’s guess whether Fargo Season 4 would skew more modern like the 2010 and 2006 seasons, or the second year’s trip back to the 1970s (Hawley joked about setting the next story on a space station). Whichever concept knocked Landgraf’s socks off, what should we hope for from future Fargo ?