With temperatures in The Berkshires dropping earlier than usual this year, the Berkshire Community Actions Council's Coat Drive is more important than ever.

BCAC kicked off their 37th Holiday Elf Warm Clothing Drive this past October, but the program still has 250 local children in need of winter coats, boots, hats and gloves. Children ages zero through 12 whose family meet eligibility requirements are matched up with a donor who can either purchase a new warm clothing, or make a monetary donation for the children.

Sponsors will be given pertinent information including age, gender, size and needs and once donations are collected, volunteers will help coordinate bagging and delivery. Sponsors could be anyone from individuals to families, and small businesses to corporations are encouraged to sponsors multiple children.

For sponsor of volunteer information and more details, Call Melissa Baehr, Community Program Administrator at (413) 418-3658 or visit BCACinc.org .

Donations can be dropped off at BCAC offices at 1531 East Street in Pittsfield, or 85 Main Street in North Adams. Donations in South County will also be collected at the Public Market at 8 Main Street in West Stockbridge.