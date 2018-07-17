Flash Flood Watch Taking Effect Today

As of this writing tonight's Sounds of Summer concert at the Great Barringon VFW is still on. However there is the threat of severe weather as the National Weather Service is calling for a flash flood watch which is set to take effect at noon today.

Here are all of the flash flood watch details as posted by the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Litchfield County. In western Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In southern Vermont, Bennington and Windham Counties.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move across western New England, in advance of a cold front. With a very moist air mass in place, thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This will increase the potential for flash flooding of mainly urban and poor drainage areas for this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.