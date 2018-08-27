Florida Weather Returns With a Vengeance

Summer vacation may be coming to an end but we have a little less than a month of summer remaining and the weather gods are reminding us of that as there will be two heat advisories coming up over the next couple of days. The first heat advisory will take place Tuesday, August 28 from 11:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. and the second is this Wednesday, August 29 with a mirror image time line that the advisory will be active.

Just a few reminders and suggestions to keep in mind. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't over exert yourself especially during the advisory period. Very important, don't leave any animals locked up in vehicles and make sure the furry friends stay cool and well hydrated too. You may remember about a month ago, we had a news story where a couple of local dogs passed away due to being locked in a hot vehicle for several hours. Let's not see that occur again.

Autumn may be right around the corner but summer weather is still indeed hanging on. How do you feel? Are you welcoming fall and the cooler temps or are you hoping for an extended summer weather and temperature wise?