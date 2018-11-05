FODfest is Coming

Sheffield, MA – Music in Common announces the 14th Annual FODfest on Monday Nov. 12 at 7:00 pm at Dewey Hall in Sheffield. The concert is free and open to the public.

FODfest is Music In Common’s flagship event, produced annually to celebrate the life of Daniel Pearl, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was abducted and murdered by militants in Pakistan in 2002. In 2005, singer-songwriter and producer Todd Mack organized an informal backyard jam in honor of his friend and band mate. Since that time, thousands of musicians around the world have participated in the unique concert experience.

“Danny started his journalism career right here in the Berkshires and performed regularly with local musicians at local venues, so FODfest always has a particularly special significance here”, says Mack.

The event has evolved into Music in Common, Inc., an international non-profit organization with innovative programs that serve as a call to action in communities around the world. MIC has directly served thousands of people in more than 300 communities across the US, Middle East, and Far East and operates multiple programs locally, nationally, and internationally.

Artists interested in performing at FODfest 2018 must register via the Artist Request form on the Music In Common website.

FODfest is free & open to all. Donations are gratefully welcomed. More information is available by going here

