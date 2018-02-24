You Can Now Stay at ‘Friday the 13th’s Camp Crystal Lake

Somehow, it can actually be fun to stay overnight in locations where directors filmed your favorite horror movies. You can visit the houses from Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street . And now Friday the 13th ’s Camp Crystal Lake is holding overnight VIP experiences for some lucky campers who want to relive the experience of being hunted by a person in a hockey mask.

The movie was, if you didn’t already know, shot at a real Boy Scout camp called Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco that they renamed for the movie, and that camp is opening itself up this spring for a Friday the 13th VIP experience. On April 13 and 14 this year, continuing a tradition that’s been going on since Friday, May 13, 2011, a few special guests are invited to stay overnight, along with final girl herself, Adrienne King.

Here’s the info from the site :

In addition to the regular tours, there will be two VIP experiences available via a ticket auction. A limited number of VIP guests will take the regular tour and then continue on an overnight experience at the camp with some exclusive morning activities with our special guest. This will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hardcore F13 fans. To learn more, please browse to our VIP page and place your bid for a VIP ticket by 11:59PM EST on February, 27th, 2018 . Ticket invitations will be sent to winning bidders after the bidding closes. You’ll have 24 hours to complete your ticket purchase before the invitation expires and is offered to the next winning bidder.

Tickets are sure to go pretty quickly, so go ahead and place your bids now while you can.