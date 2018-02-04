Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’ Revival: ‘Anything Is a Possibility’

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston says a revival is a "possibility."

The 48-year-old actress discussed the prospect of a reunion on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after former co-star David Schwimmer voiced his doubts.

"Anything is a possibility, Ellen," Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the NBC series, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Anything!"

"I mean, George Clooney got married!" she jokingly added. "That's like an anything-can-happen. I think it's wonderful!"

Schwimmer, who portrayed Ross Gellar, had said on Monday's episode of Megyn Kelly Today that he "really" doubts a revival will happen.

"Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers," the 51-year-old actor joked.

"I doubt it, I really doubt it," he said of the possibility. "But thank you for asking, and moving on!"

Friends , which co-starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, had a 10-season run from 1994 to 2004. Aniston previously said in 2016 that a revival wouldn't work because of modern-day emphasis on social media.

"Honestly, I don't know what we would do," the star told the British talk show Lorraine . "I think why people have such an affection for it is because ... there was something about a time when our faces weren't stuffed into cell phones."

"We weren't checking Facebooks and Instagrams," she said of the show's characters. "We were in a room together, in a coffee shop together. We were talking, having conversations. We have lost that."

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved