‘Frozen 2’ Trailer: For the First Time in Forever, A New Movie

The Frozen 2 trailer is here — and Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf are back. (I’d like to thank my daughter for watching Frozen so many times I don‘t need to look up the names of any of the characters.)

There’s no songs in the trailer — or any dialogue, for that matter. But the clip definitely teases a darker film than the original. Elsa is running into the ocean, Anna is jumping across chasms and slashing unseen enemies with a sword. It all looks very ominous for a Disney cartoon. Perhaps the feeling is the original Frozen audience from 2013 has grown up a little and so the movie needed to grow with them. (Don’t tell that to my three-year-old, though.)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and the music of Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

We also got the first poster for the film today as well:

Disney

Frozen 2 opens in theaters on November 22, 2019.