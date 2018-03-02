Full List of Vendors for 2018 Berkshire Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo
The Berkshire Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo returns March 10 and 11.
The event will have a new location from previous years, moving from the Berkshire Mall to Paterson Field House at Berkshire Community College. Admission to the expo is free.
All areas of home improvement will be represented at the expo. Whether you are in need of landscaping, bathroom remodels, help with your drafty homes, windows, sliding patio doors, or anything you can think of, it will all be at your disposal at the event.
Here is the updated list of vendors for the 2018 Berkshire Home Garden & Outdoor Expo.
1. Berkshire Roll Off Dumpster Rentals
2. Thermo Expert
3. Yankee Home Improvement
4. St. Pierre Cooling & Heating
5. Bath Fitter
6. AC Wood Contracting
7. Berkshire Bathworks
8. Aerus Electrolux
9. Michael A. Bianco Landscaping
10. Carr Hardware
11. E. Weider Mechanical
12. Pest Off Pest Control
13. Sondrini Enterprises
14. Madsen Overhead Doors
15. Trustco Bank
16. Valley Roll Off
17. Vista Home Improvement
18. Dr. Energy Saver by Eco Energy Solutions
19. Culligan Water Conditioning
20. Mass Save
21. Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor
22. Suburban Propane
23. Morrison's Home Improvement
24. KLC Construction
25. Backyard Games Unlimited
26. Leaf Filter Gutter Protection
27. Benchmark Kitchens
28. Sunbug Solar
29. Townsquare Media Berkshire