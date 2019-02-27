GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief Charles Burger reports that the Great Barrington Fire Department extinguished a garage fire at a home Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:37 p.m., the Great Barrington Fire Department responded to a home at 1 Newsboy Monument Lane for a report of a fire inside of a detached garage.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a garage that was fully engulfed in flames. With high wind speeds, there was a significant risk that the fire could extend to the nearby home.

Four fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene and firefighters were quickly able to knock the flames down minutes after arrival.

Members of the Lenox Fire Department and Southern Berkshire Ambulance Service responded to the scene, while the Sheffield Fire Department provided station coverage.

The initial investigation indicates that sparks from the homeowner using a grinder inside the garage cause the fire. The man suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and he transported himself to a local hospital.

"I want to commend the great work by our firefighters who were able to quickly knock the fire down and prevent it from extending to the home," Chief Burger said. "I would also like to thank our neighboring departments who assisted on this call."

