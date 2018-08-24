GB Fire Dept Responds to Chemical Spill at High School

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief Charles Burger reports that the Great Barrington Fire Department responded to Monument Mountain Regional High School yesterday evening following a chemical spill.

Just after 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, Aug. 23, the Great Barrington Fire Department responded to the high school, 600 Stockbridge Road, after a chemical spill was reported in one of the science labs.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that approximately two liters of ammonium hydroxide, a solution that in high concentrations can aggravate the nose, throat and respiratory tract, was knocked over by a female teacher who was working in the lab.

The state Hazardous Materials Emergency Response team was called for assistance, and crews worked together to neutralize the solution and ventilate the building. Atmospheric and surface testing came back safe, and occupants were allowed to reenter the building. An environmental cleanup company will finish the remediation prior to the start of school next week.

At the time of the spill, only few people were in the building and were immediately evacuated. The female teacher was exposed to the chemical solution. She was evaluated on scene by Southern Berkshire Ambulance and declined further medical treatment.

"Thankfully this was a very minor incident," Chief Burger said. "We want to assure students, parents, faculty and community members that there is no health threat and the building is safe to occupy."

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Fire Department for online and on-air use, article image taken from the Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page )