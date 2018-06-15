GB Gazebo Concert Schedule

One thing is for sure when it comes to summertime in the Berkshires, you can't say "I'm bored." There's so much to do with so many options that it's difficult to pick and choose how to spend your free time. Plus summertime means live music galore. One of the Southern Berkshire music attractions happening tonight, and throughout the summer is The Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series.

The concerts take place at the gazebo behind Town Hall at 334 Main Street. The concerts are free and take place Fridays in June, July, August and September from 5:30 - 7:15 P.M. weather permitting. In addition, David Grover and Grover's Gang will perform at the gazebo every Saturday morning at 10:00 in July and August.

Here's the lineup that we have so far:

June 15 - Sandy & Sandy

June 22 - Allen Timmons & Friends

June 29 - Berkshire Sings/Sunday - Strummers Uke Ensemble

July 6 - Tumo - Kohrs

July 13 - Eric Reinhardt & Francine Ciccarelli

July 20 - Eagles Trombone Band

July 27 - Wanda Houston Band

Aug.10 - Moonshine Holler

Aug. 17 - First Take Band

Aug. 24 - Lee Rogers & Friends

Aug. 31 - Rock Steady

Aug. 3, Sep. 7 and Sep. 14 TBD

(article image taken from the Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series Facebook page) 

