GB Little League and South County Softball Results from April 26

GBLL Baseball - April 26, 2018 - Black Diamond defeated Baba Louies 8-1 in the opening night game for the 2018 Great Barrington Little League season.

Blake Smith pitched 4 no-hit innings for Black Diamond and Sparky Blanchard closed the last two innings allowing only one run. Blanchard had a pair of hits and two runs scored, Kyle Wellenkamp and Keller Westcott both contributed with two hits each. Jacoby Vincellette and Gabe Lahey had their first Little League hits. Gregory Kay was a defensive standout at third base.

Baba Louies Mark Bailey pitched very well. Frankie Walsh crushed a double and scored off a fielders choice hit by Dylan Netzer.

South County Girls Softball - April 26, 2018 - Mount Everett Sheffield Blue Nabs Win Over Troys Garage Despite Early 5-Run Inning

Troys Garage scored five runs in the fourth inning, but Mount Everett Sheffield Blue still won 16-5 on Thursday. Troys Garage's big inning was driven by walks by Takaiya Brown and Emmalee DAniello and a triple by Emily M.

Mount Everett Sheffield Blue fired up the offense in the first inning. Diana Colpitts hit into a fielder's choice, scoring one run. Emily Steuernagle earned the victory on the pitcher's mound for Mount Everett Sheffield Blue. She allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out eight and walking zero. Jordyn Jaimeson threw an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Lexi González took the loss for Troys Garage. She allowed five hits and six runs over three innings. Meghan Dupont finished the game at the mound for Troys facing 15 batters.

Elizabeth McMeekin led Mount Everett Sheffield Blue with two hits in two at bats. Mount Everett Sheffield Blue was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Allison Steuernagle had the most chances in the field with eight. Honey Fields led Mount Everett Sheffield Blue with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with six stolen bases.