GB Parking Regulations Experience Another Revision

Parking regulations in downtown Great Barrington are changing once more. The Berkshire Edge reports that on Monday night (February 12th) in response to concerns, the Great Barrington Select Board revised the town's policy on overnight parking.

For as long as most people can remember, the town had prohibited overnight on street parking from November 15th through April 1st from 1 AM until 6 AM. More than a year ago the policy was changed to a ban on overnight parking only during snow emergencies.

That latter change has resulted in a variety of uncertainties from difficulty in communicating the emergency to the need to tow cars that were parked defiantly in the way of town snowplows charged with clearing the streets during the overnight hours.

Effective immediately, from Nov. 15 through March 30, overnight on-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m. Violators will be ticketed. Vehicles that block DPW snow plows will be towed at the owner’s expense. Other parking regulations, however, including daytime rules, remain unchanged.