GB Police Arrest Two Men Following Weekend Crash

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh reports that the Great Barrington Police Department arrested two men Saturday following a crash in town.

NICHOLAS BOUCHER, AGE 25, OF AGAWAM, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine)

BOUCHER was also wanted on an existing warrant out of Westfield District Court.

GREGORY HEINBOKEL, AGE 27, OF AGAWAM, was arrested and charged with:

Operating Under the Influence of Liquor

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Assault and Battery

Operating to Endanger

HEINBOKEL was also wanted on an existing warrant.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, at approximately 4:00 P.M., Great Barrington Police were dispatched to a home on Blue Hill Road for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle jumped the curb and came to rest in a field.

The owner of the property where the crash occurred attempted to provide aid to the occupants of the car, who subsequently assaulted him and fled the scene.

Officers immediately began searching for the suspects, and located BOUCHER nearby a short time later. A subsequent search of BOUCHER'S person yielded packages of heroin and cocaine, as well as needles. He was then placed under arrest.

A short time later, Monterey Police officers located HEINBOKEL, who following an investigation, was determined to be driving the car prior to the crash. HEINBOKEL subsequently failed field sobriety tests administered by police, and was placed into custody.

A third occupant of the car was not charged.

Both men were released on bail and were scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Southern Berkshire District Court.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use)