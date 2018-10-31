GB Rotary Lotto Cash Returns

The Great Barrington Rotary Club is now selling their December Lotto Cash cards just in time for the holidays. Cash cards are $10 each and can be purchased from any Rotarian or at WSBS Radio located at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

There will be one winner every day in December and check out the cash prize amounts. You could win $50, $100, $150 and even $500. Winners will be announced on WSBS every weekday during December following the 8:00 AM Accuweather Forecast.

Lotto Rules:

(1) A maximum of 1,000 cards will be sold

(2) Drawings will be held each Wednesday and winners will be notified

(3) Each card holder is eligible to win EVERY DAY!

(4) Each day's prize is noted in each day

Great Barrington Rotary Supports the following:

-Student Scholarships

-Student Foreign Exchange

- Citizen of the Year

- Vocational Development

-Community Improvement Projects

-Boy Scout Troop 23

-Girls Scouts Unit 11

-Student Leadership Programs

-Worldwide Polio Education

-Halloween Window Painting

-Berkshire Hills Technology Fund