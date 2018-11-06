GB Rotary Makes Learning Experience Possible for Girl Scouts

The Great Barrington Rotary Club held their annual Pancake Breakfast this past Sunday morning at Berkshire South Regional Community Center. The club served hundreds of pancake & sausage breakfasts along with coffee, juice and applesauce.100% of the proceeds go to the Girl Scouts. Lori Decker from Berkshire Girls Scout Troop told WSBS that last year, the scouts used the proceeds towards their overnight camp in Rhode Island. This year, they are planning to use the proceeds to assist with their day trip to Taft Farms, along with other day trips in the works.

