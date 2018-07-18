GB Town Hall with Elizabeth Warren This Sunday

Elizabeth Warren will be hosting her 30th town hall at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington this weekend and you’re invited! She’ll be talking and answering questions about how she’s holding the Trump Administration accountable and fighting for Massachusetts families in the Senate. This is also a chance to meet some of Warren's team members and learn how you can get in this fight in 2018.

Doors open at 1:30 PM and the town hall will begin at 2:30 PM this Sunday, July 22. Admission is first come, first served. Signs and posters will not be permitted inside the event.

You can get all of the details and RSVP for this event by going here