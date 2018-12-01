Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94 in Houston, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.

Bush's wife, Barbara Bush, died at 92 on April 17th of this year. He served as the 41st president for one term from 1989 to 1993.

Bush's son, George W., became the 43rd president just 8 years later. John Adams was the only other U.S. president who had a child who would become president.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a statement saying that they, "join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush."