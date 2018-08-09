Get Ready for Red Sox ‘Out of the Park’ Fun

As the Red Sox set their sights on the post-season, the organization is bringing the Fenway Park experience out to the community for a free, fun family event. Along with Highland Street Foundation, the City of Boston and L.L.Bean, the Red Sox will host the fifth annual “Out of the Park” event this Sunday, August 12 on the Boston Common.

“Out of the Park” will feature a live viewing of the 1:05 P.M. August 12 Red Sox-Orioles game at Camden Yards with free food, provided courtesy of Red Sox partners Aramark and Cavendish Farms and lots of events for the whole family.

The festivities begin at 11:30 A.M. with the Red Sox showcasing bringing a batting cage, virtual reality station, pitching accuracy, and other games for families to enjoy. L.L.Bean will bring their iconic Bootmobile to the Boston Common for fans to take photos with, as well as an archery accuracy challenge. It will also include many of the signature elements and amenities that can be found in and around Fenway Park and Jersey Street during home games, such as caricaturists, balloon artists, and face painters. Red Sox Mascot Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, along with a live DJ will be present throughout the day. Attendees will also have a chance to take rides on the carousel with free vouchers and participate in giveaways.

You can get complete details by going here

(above information sent to WSBS from Steve Saleeba: Senior Media Relations Manager for online and on-air use)