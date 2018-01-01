Kelly Clarkson , Halle Berry, Amy Poehler, and Seth Rogen are confirmed as presenters for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Also scheduled to hand out trophies are Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot, Darren Criss , Penelope Cruz, Isabelle Huppert, Hugh Grant, Christina Hendricks and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes recognize excellence in film and television for the previous year. Comedian and talk-show host Seth Meyers is to preside over the Jan. 7 festivities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The gala is to air live on NBC on Jan. 7.

