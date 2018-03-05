Grafton Peace Pagoda Walkers To Arrive in Great Barrington

A group of 6 walkers from the Grafton Peace Pagoda in New York state will be traveling from Lenox to Great Barrington tomorrow, March 6. According to a press release provided to WSBS the group will include the Peace Pagoda's founder, Japanese Buddhist Nun Jun-san Yasuda, who has crossed the country five times on foot and logged several thousand additional miles in the cause of peace.

The group's eventual destination is the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant in Buchanan NY in Westchester County. The release states they are walking "to bring awareness to protecting the planet and its people from nuclear weapons and waste."

The public is invited to join the Peace Walkers Tuesday at 5 PM at South Berkshire Friends Meeting, 280 State Rd.,Great Barrington for a potluck meal followed by a talk-back given by Jun-san Yasuda. No charge, but you're invited to bring a platter. If you wish to participate in the walk, you may join them at 9 AM at their starting point at the Lenox Coffee Shop, or anywhere along the route as they walk south on Route 7 to Route 23 in Great Barrington, where they're expected to arrive at around 4 PM.

The local events are being organized by Grafton Peace Pagoda, Massachusetts Peace Action and South Berkshire Friends Meeting.