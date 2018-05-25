Grant Enhances GB Farmers Market Offerings

The Great Barrington Farmers Market has received a grant that will allow them to enhance their programming. The Berkshire Taconic Grant will help fund more cooking demonstrations at the market so that customers can learn how to get the most out of the fresh food they buy.

Market co-manager Bridgette Stone told the Berkshire Record that research shows that people are more likely to make changes to their eating habits if they know how to use the ingredients to make a meal that's not only healthy but tasty. Not everyone is familiar with some of the available produce like kohlrabi and white turnip and, as she said, the "million ways to prepare kale, beets & brussels sprouts."