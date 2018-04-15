Great Barrington Police Investigating Fatal Crash

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh Jr. reports that the Great Barrington Police Department responded to a fatal crash Saturday morning and have cited a man for motor vehicle homicide.

A citation was issued to ROBERT BACIGALUPI, AGE 68, OF NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK for:

Motor Vehicle Homicide

Marked Lanes Violation

At approximately 11 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 200 Maple Ave.

Two vehicles collided head-on, injuring both drivers. The drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles.

Annemarie E. Bushka, age 64, of Housatonic was seriously injured and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

BACIGALUPI was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He will be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

A portion of the road was closed while rescuers responded to the crash and while the vehicles were towed from the scene. All lanes were reopened once the scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Great Barrington Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306.