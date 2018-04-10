Great Barrington Police Looking for Hit and Run Driver

Great Barrington police are trying to locate the driver in an apparent hit and run incident on Main Street last Friday afternoon. Courtney Haner of Pittsfield was hit shortly after 1:30 P.M. while crossing the street in front of the Rite-Aid store.

Haner told the Berkshire Eagle that she was in the crosswalk in the middle of the street when a northbound vehicle struck the side of her hip and "spun her around", then continued up the street. She said a witness followed the driver but was unable to get the license plate number. The witness reported the driver stopped, then took off again.

Haner told police the vehicle was a white SUV with a gold grill and either Rhode Island or Connecticut plates.

Haner said she was not knocked down and refused medical treatment at the scene, but later went to BMC and was treated for contusions to the pelvis, with the bruising causing her to take time off from work.

Anyone with any information may contact Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306.