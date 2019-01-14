Green Drinks For Everyone

CHEERS to all as we raise our glasses for the monthly Pittsfield Green Drinks meeting sponsored by BEAT, The Berkshire Environmental Action Team. This month's get together will be held at J Allen's Clubhouse, located at 41 North Street in Pittsfield on Tuesday, January 15th at 5:15 pm.

The meeting takes a cue from The Cooler Concord Fair in conjunction with the 4th annual Berkshire Earth Expo as the group, Living The Change has partnered with the original organizers that implemented this idea in the eastern part of the Bay state as local schools will feature projects from students that focus on energy and climate related issues to better our environment. The Cooler Community Expo will record and track future pledges and related carbon savings which will be shared with the general public.

These informal gatherings will take place on the 3rd Tuesday of every month as the drinks are not of a green nature, but the conversations will certainly be of that variety. We will keep you posted on upcoming events when they become available. For more information, contact Elizabeth Orenstein by e mailing her or call (413) 717-1255.