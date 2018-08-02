Grillsdale 2018: A Lot of Food and Fun in Hillsdale

I love a good "fest". If there's anything I love more than a good "fest" it's a good pun. That's why I wanted to clue you in on "Grillsdale 2018", which organizers Joanna Virello and Barbara Olsen Pascale have dubbed "Third Time's a Char."

The third annual edition of the popular festival takes place on Saturday August 25 in Roe Jan Park in Hillsdale, NY starting at 7 P.M. The word from organizers is that chefs "from Amenia to Chatham and Great Barrington to Hudson have been invited to fire up their grills and pour beverages during a friendly competition designed to showcase not only their skills but the incredible quality and range of meat, produce, beverages, craft beer and wine from local/regional entities." This year's offerings will provide more vegetarian options than before too.

Needless to say, you'll find a wide selection of beverages, including a visit from Tap Truck New England's 1961 Jeep and Wine Dogs Imports supplying three types of amazing vino as the official 2018 wine sponsor. All good "fests" need entertainment, so Grillsdale 2018 will have live music by the Chops 'n Sauerkraut Trio with special guest performances, featuring “Sauerkraut” Seth, "Chops" La Conte and Jim Krewson (aka Croutons).

Tickets for all this start at $25 and you can get them and all the info at the Grillsdale 2018 website .