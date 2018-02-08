Guess Who’s Coming to the Egremont Barn?

The Egremont Barn has been entertaining locals and out of town folks as a variety of acts have hit their stage. The entertainment spans from duos, full bands, open mic night, karaoke, comedy and more. Nestled in South Egremont, the Egremont Barn is excited to have the BTU's on their stage performing this Friday evening.

(all photos used by permission)

Nick Keene of the Egremont Barn sent WSBS one of his blogs describing the history and excitement behind the BTU's

Steve Ide and Bob McVeety have been rocking the Berkshires for over 40 years. The BTUs, the Berkshires’ pre-eminent blues band, is their most recent incarnation which is coming up on it’s 20 year mark. Having played together separately in hallowed local and national bands just as The BlueStars, Boogity Shoes, Swing Shift, and Shenandoah, the BTU’s is a real home for these two very different musicians who truly compliment each other on stage. Having witnessed and guided the live music scene in the Berkshires over so many decades, Ide and McVeety have a unique perspective on the evolution of live music in the area. Both have also been and are educators. Ide teaches guitar and McVeety taught elementary school for many years. BTU shows are packed not only with decade long fans who come to cut loose and dance, but also the ranks of their former students, many who have now grown to adulthood. The Egremont Barn recently sat down to talk with them about life, Berkshire music history, and secret handshakes. Come check them out at The Egremont Barn on Friday, February 9th at 8pm. theegremontbarn.com

You can see the clip of Nick's interview with the BTU's here