Is Gwen Stefani Heading to Las Vegas for Her Own Residency?

Love. Angel. Music. Residency?

Gwen Stefani is reportedly eyeing a Las Vegas residency deal. Following in the footsteps of Britney Spears , Cher , Mariah Carey , Celine Dion and Lady Gaga , the No Doubt frontwoman and This Is What the Truth Feels Like singer is supposedly in talks to headline her own Vegas show at Planet Hollywood , Us Weekly reports.

Over the weekend, the pop star got fans speculating when she dropped by Jennifer Lopez 's own All I Have show at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where she took a photo with Jenny From the Block backstage.

"@JLO your Vegas show was so good!" she wrote in the caption. See below:

“[Gwen] went to the show last night to check out the venue she’ll be playing,” a source told the publication. “She was dancing the whole night!”

With a discography that spans three solo pop albums (2004's L ove. Angel. Music. Baby. , 2006's The Sweet Escape and 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like ), plus six studio albums with her iconic ska/pop-rock band No Doubt, Stefani has more than enough songs (and bona fide hits!) to fill a headlining set.

If a residency does come to fruition, let's just hope she leaves the, uh, " Harajuku Girls " at home.