Is Gwen Stefani Heading to Las Vegas for Her Own Residency?
Love. Angel. Music. Residency?
Gwen Stefani is reportedly eyeing a Las Vegas residency deal. Following in the footsteps of Britney Spears, Cher, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, the No Doubt frontwoman and This Is What the Truth Feels Like singer is supposedly in talks to headline her own Vegas show at Planet Hollywood, Us Weekly reports.
Over the weekend, the pop star got fans speculating when she dropped by Jennifer Lopez's own All I Have show at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where she took a photo with Jenny From the Block backstage.
"@JLO your Vegas show was so good!" she wrote in the caption. See below:
“[Gwen] went to the show last night to check out the venue she’ll be playing,” a source told the publication. “She was dancing the whole night!”
With a discography that spans three solo pop albums (2004's Love. Angel. Music. Baby., 2006's The Sweet Escape and 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like), plus six studio albums with her iconic ska/pop-rock band No Doubt, Stefani has more than enough songs (and bona fide hits!) to fill a headlining set.
If a residency does come to fruition, let's just hope she leaves the, uh, "Harajuku Girls" at home.
