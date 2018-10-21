‘Halloween’ Had the Biggest Opening Weekend in Slasher Movie History
The new Halloween absolutely slaughtered its competition at the weekend box office — and pretty much every other slasher film in history. Move over, Freddy Krueger. Take a seat, Jason. Michael Myers is the new slasher box-office champ.
Bowing with an incredible $77.5 million gave the new Halloween — directed by David Gordon Green and featuring the franchise’s original star, Jamie Lee Curtis — the biggest opening weekend in the history of the slasher genre. (The previous champ was the 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th, which grossed $40.7 million in its first three days in theaters.)
Here’s the weekend’s full box-office chart:
|Film
|Weekend
|Per Screen
|Total
|1
|Halloween
|$77,501,000
|$19,730
|$77,501,000
|2
|A Star Is Born
|$19,300,000 (-32%)
|$4,969
|$126,376,246
|3
|Venom
|$18,105,000 (-48%)
|$4,658
|$171,125,095
|4
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|$9,715,000 (-38%)
|$2,759
|$28,804,812
|5
|First Man
|$8,565,000 (-46%)
|$2,353
|$29,999,050
|6
|The Hate U Give
|$7,500,000 (+331%)
|$3,257
|$10,641,873
|7
|Smallfoot
|$6,615,000 (-27%)
|$2,182
|$66,366,035
|8
|Night School
|$5,000,000 (-35%)
|$2,178
|$66,906,825
|9
|Bad Times at the El Royale
|$3,300,000 (-53%)
|$1,175
|$13.341,801
|10
|The Old Man & the Gun
|$2,050,000 (+123%)
|$2,556
|$4,200,856
Halloween also had the second-biggest opening for any October film ever, behind Venom from just three weeks ago. And it was the second-biggest opening ever for an R-rated horror film of any kind — slasher, splatter, psychological horror, killer clowns, what have you — behind only the $123 million that It made last October.
And here’s another record for you: It’s also the biggest opening weekend ever for its producers, the prolific and economical horror specialists at Blumhouse Productions. Speaking of economical: The new Halloween reportedly cost just $10 million to make, which means even after marketing costs, the movie is already close to turning a profit, if it hasn’t already. Clearly the gambit to wipe the franchise’s slate clean and return the series back to its roots — with Curtis once again squaring off with Michael Myers — was an idea that appealed to audiences. How long before Freddy and Jason follow suit?
