Happy Spring! Winter Storm Watch Set to Take Effect

Spring may officially begin today but you wouldn't know it with the below freezing temperatures. Add to that, we have another moderate to heavy snow storm set to head our way. According to the National Weather Service , a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Wednesday, 5:00 AM until Thursday, 8:00 AM.

Here are all of the advisory details as posted by the National Weather Service:

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches are possible.

* WHERE...In New York, Western Ulster County. In Massachusetts,

Southern Berkshire County.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

As always, any cancellations, postponements, closings and/or delays that we receive will be announced on the air and will be posted to our website. Stay tuned for the latest weather conditions and Winter Watch updates. For weather 24/7, you can call the WSBS Weather Phone at: 413-528-1118.