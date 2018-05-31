Hear About Alexander Calder From Those Who Knew Him

Famed American sculptor Alexander Calder has been gone for over 40 years, leaving his work to speak for him. But what if you could hear stories first-hand from 2 people who worked closely with him? You can do just that next Sunday in Hillsdale, NY.

The Casana T House on Route 23 will feature Jed Perl, famed art critic and noted biographer of Alexander Calder on Sunday, June 10th for a free lecture entitled "Calder in Conversation - Jed Perl and Stanley Cohen on Friendship with a Legend", which will be followed by a special dinner. Perl has recently completed a nation-wide book tour in conversation with Sandy Rower, Calder’s grandson. Cohen, who was a long-time friend, neighbor, and legal advisor of Calder will replace Rower for the event at the T House--which was founded by Cohen's partner Carrie Chen last September.

Together with Rower, Cohen created the biennial Calder Prize which is awarded to a young three-dimensional artist.