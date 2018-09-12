Changes are coming to the DC Extended Universe faster than a speeding bullet.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter , which writes that Henry Cavill , the movies’ Clark Kent in the previous three Superman films ( Man of Steel , Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , and Justice League ), is done in the role:

Henry Cavill, who has played Superman in three films, is parting ways with Warner Bros., sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Though neither side is confirming, the British actor ... is said to be hanging up the red cape.

THR says Warner Bros. wanted Cavill to sign on to appear in Shazam , the upcoming DCEU movie about the long-running comic superhero (played by Zachary Levi) but that talks for the cameo “broke down” because of “scheduling conflicts.” Instead, Warners will now focus on a Supergirl movie, reportedly “an origin story featuring a teen superheroine.” By the time WB is ready for more Superman stuff, Cavill would presumably be getting on in years and aging out of the part.

If this is all accurate, it would be a quiet and anticlimactic end for what began as a promising run for Cavill. He had everything you want in a Superman; the look, the physique, the voice, the presence. But he never really got a killer Superman movie; even the best of the bunch, Man of Steel , was a very mixed bag. By the time he got to Justice League , it didn’t look like Cavill or his CGI-erased mustache even wanted to be there. Let the rumor mill about who will play the next Man of Steel begin.