Here Comes the Wind Again: Wind Advisory Details

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 4:00 PM Tuesday to 7:00 AM Wednesday. Winds will be east to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Strong winds may bring down large tree limbs and a few trees as well. Isolated power outages are possible.

Areas included in the advisory are the northern and central Taconics of eastern New

York, the southern Green Mountains of Vermont and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.