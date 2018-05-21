High School Football Stars To Shine In June

I know it's late May and Berkshire County high school baseball and softball teams are just finishing their seasons and in some cases getting geared up for the Western Mass tourneys. But we're ready to talk football. The Western Mass Senior Bowl will be played on Friday June 22 at American International College in Springfield, a new venue for the recently renewed meeting of high school gridiron all-stars, back for a second straight year after a brief hiatus.

It’ll be “The Hills vs. The Valleys” with players from the Berkshires, Hampshire & Franklin Counties on the “Hills" coached by Wahconah’s Gary Campbell Jr., facing a “Valley” team comprised of players from Hampden Co. & the Springfield area, coached by Holyoke’s Joe Dutsar. Rosters listed in the Berkshire Eagle include Lee's Lukas Loehr, Pete Romeo & Shane Cloutier from South County.