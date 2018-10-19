High School Football Tonight on WSBS

Let's get ready for some football! With the Red Sox off until next week, WSBS is able to bring you Monument Mountain Regional High School play-by-play coverage this evening as the Spartans are home to the Drury Blue Devils. The game kicks off at 7:00 P.M. with pre-game coverage set for approximately 6:50 tonight.

Jack Passetto of the Berkshire Sports Network will be calling the action. In addition, you'll want to make sure you stay tuned in during halftime as Jack will be interviewing Monument's new Athletic Director Karl Zigmond.

So don't miss a minute of tonight's action as you'll have plenty of tune in options including 860AM. 94.1FM, the free WSBS app , Amazon Alexa-enabled devices and wsbs.com