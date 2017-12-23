Home Alone is arguably the best holiday movie of all-time . Watching little Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) outsmart two bumbling thieves (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) in his enviable mansion brings annual glee to adults and children alike.

But perhaps just as memorable as Kevin's numerous booby traps is the music from the beloved Chris Columbus-directed film. To celebrate the holiday season, music producer Mike Tompkins filmed 50 versions of himself performing a mashup of the film's score a cappella.

The dizzying four-minute YouTube video shows Tompkins tackling John Williams' score with precision and enthusiasm often associated with a cappella acts.

Check out Mike Tompkins' tribute to the music of Home Alone below.

And if you're curious as to how Tompkins pull this off, check out this behind-the-scenes video that explains it all.