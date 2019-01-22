HOOTSUITE WORKSHOP FOR NONPROFITS

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will offer a workshop on Hootsuite, the social media management platform that helps make finding, scheduling, managing, and reporting on social media content easier. The workshop takes place at Hotel on North in Pittsfield on Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The cost is $25 for NPC members and $35 for nonmembers.

“Building relationships through social media shouldn't be so cumbersome and time consuming,” says Dawn Stanyon of Professionality Consulting who will present the workshop. Participants will learn the ins and outs of scheduling and managing social media through Hootsuite, how to publish and interact with followers and fans, and how this social media scheduling and management tool can save time and money.

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires serves as a one-stop resource, helping nonprofits connect, learn and grow. Register online by going here or call (413) 645-3151.

