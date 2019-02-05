Housatonic Basketball Results for Feb. 04

Housatonic Basketball Senior Division Playoffs

In Overtime, Cove Lanes defeated Wheeler and Taylor by a final score of 61-56

For Cove Lanes; Isaiah Keefner scored 16 points, Ler Sprague added 15 and Evi Higgins contributed eight. For Wheeler and Taylor; Khalil Carlson scored 25 points, Cayden Crupi added 13 and Ben Gross contributed eight

Aberdale’s defeated Pick Enroll by a final score of 73 to 61

For Aberdale’s; Sean Scarbro scored 16 points, Kyle Wellencamp added 12 and Sebastian Gute-Ramirez contributed 12. For Pick Enroll; Sam Yeung scored 19 points, Griffin McElroy added 13 and Colby Carlson contributed 13