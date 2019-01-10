Housy Results for Jan. 09

In Junior Division House League last night at the Housy Dome:

Aberdale's continued it's hot streak last night and defeated Amerigas by a score of 41-32. Jacoby Vincelette had a game high 22 points in the victory for Aberdale's while Phineas Wheeler chipped in 7 points and Sohia Guete-Rameriz had a strong performance on both ends of the floor. Finn Mason lead a balanced scoring attack for Amerigas with 8 points while Griifn Touponce added 7 points and Steven Woodard contributed with 4 points

In the evening's second game, Carlson's Wood Floors slipped by Tom's Toys by a final score of 26-16. Dominick Calautti of Carlson's led all scores with 12 points while Mabel Cooney, Calvin Cooney and Tyler Campbell combined for 12 points in the win. For Tom's Toys, Braydon Haskeer and Sean Fenig combined for 8 points while Reese Haley and Everett Pacheco turned in strong performances.